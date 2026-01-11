446666: Sophie Devine Lights Up The Stage In WPL 2026, Takes Down Sneh Rana For Most Expensive Over [WATCH]

During Match 4 of the WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, Sophie Devine unleashed her beast side with four consecutive sixes. The GG batter hammered DC’s Sneh Rana in the sixth over at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Sophie Devine Hammers Sneh Rana With Four Consecutive Sixes

After losing the coin toss and being put to bat first, Gujarat Giants lost opener Beth Mooney for just 19, but were off to a good start courtesy of the New Zealand all-rounder.

Captain Ashleigh Gardner, on the other end, faced minimum strike as Devine dominated. During the sixth over in particular, Devine attacked the DC bowler, starting with a four. She muscled another glorious shot, albeit not her best and could’ve been caught out by Marizanne Kapp at the boundary.

What came next was a divine experience, simply enriching the brand of cricket that women play. Long on, cow corner, and two more at mid-wicket, Devine danced around the park, and the crowd burst out roaring irrespective of the fan flag they waved. With 32 runs, it has now become the most expensive over in WPL history. The batter also completed a 25-ball fifty in the process.

Watch a glimpse of her power-striking here:

Sophie Devine brings up a blazing half-century and gives Gujarat Giants a flying start 😍#TATAWPL DCvGG 👉 LIVE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/mxHvaxIQzr pic.twitter.com/GoAaqJq3ke — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 11, 2026

