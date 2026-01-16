Fielding Mix-Up with Babar Azam Leaves Steve Smith Frustrated in BBL 2025-26 Sydney Smash 

A funny fielding mistake between Steve Smith and Babar Azam caused frustration during the Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers clash in BBL 2025-26, leaving commentators laughing.

Steve Smith Fails To Hide His Frustration After Fielding Mix-Up

The drama unfolded on the fourth ball of the 16th over, when southpaw Nick Maddison hit a shot over the bowler’s head. Steve Smith ran from long-off, expecting Babar Azam, who visibly seemed closer to the ball, at long-on to slide in and stop it. But Babar hesitated and didn’t put a dive to save the ball, letting it reach the boundary. Steve Smith shot a frustrated look at the bowler, failing to hide his emotions.

Isa Guha said, shockingly, on commentary, “Whose call was that?”

The co-commentator added, “I guess Steve Smith could have done it, but he kept watching Babar; neither went for it. I think Babar could have done better.”

Babar Azam Comes in the Way Again

On the next ball, Nick Maddison smashed a full toss in the same direction with slightly more power behind it. This time Steve Smith slid near the rope, picked it up, and threw it back in. As Smith chased the rolling ball to the left, Babar Azam ran across. Fortunately, the two fielders did not collide as Smith bent down to grab it.

The batter took two runs, but commentators shouted, “Get out of the way, Babar!”

Isa Guha jokingly said, “Can’t wait to see them batting together.”

Watch the video here:

"GET OUT THE WAY, BABAR!" 😂



How about these incidents with Steve Smith and Babar Azam 🫣 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/Tnve7qNZvx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

