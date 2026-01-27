Harry Brook Recreates WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Iconic ‘Beer Bash’ After Century in SL vs ENG 3rd ODI [WATCH]

England white-ball captain Harry Brook put up an exemplary batting show during SL vs ENG 3rd ODI, slamming a fiery century to score an unbeaten 136*(66) – his career-best ODI score. The 26-year-old blasted 11 boundaries and nine sixes at an explosive strike rate of 206.06 .

He reached his century off 57 balls, and in the process equalled Eoin Morgan for the fastest ton by an England captain in the format. The young Three Lions skipper also went past former India opener Virender Sehwag to hold the record for the fastest ODI hundred in Colombo, beating Sehwag’s 69-ball ton in 2001.

Interestingly, after reaching the three-digit mark, Harry Brook could be seen recreating the famous ‘beer bash’ by former WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WATCH: Harry Brook recreates Stone Cold Steve Austin ‘beer bash’ in SL vs ENG 3rd ODI

Harry Brook celebrating with what looks like a Stone Cold Steve Austin beer smash pic.twitter.com/cIEtJWynOq — Cameron Ponsonby (@cameronponsonby) January 27, 2026

