Oliver Davidson Refers To a Note Just Before Dismissing Jacob Bethell in ENG vs SCO T20 World Cup 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Scotland bowler Oliver Davidson did something identical to what Mark Watt did in 2021, and soon got rid of Jacob Bethell.

There’s something about Scotland, which makes players good students of the game. Mark Watt referred to a note from his pocket a few years ago while he was on the field, and Oliver Davidson recreated the same frame before getting rid of England batter Jacob Bethell.

The incident took place in the 10th over of the second innings, and opened the door for the Scotland men to sneak into the game. Bethell, who was well set on 32 runs attempted to get the ball over short-fine leg, which ended into the hands of the fielder.

However, just before bowling the delivery, Oliver Davidson referred to a note from his pocket – which was enough to get rid of England’s middle-order batter. That being said, the incident quickly spread across social media, indicating a resemblance to what Mark Watt did a few years ago.

How Oliver Davidson Adds Balance to the Scotland Side

Oliver Davidson provides a lot of balance to the side, with his all-round abilities. Though it will be interesting to see what was written on the piece of paper, the fact that he contributed with the bat and ball both would not be a surprise at all.

Oh and this is my notes pic.twitter.com/MlOnCCXpSv — mark watt (@markwatt123) October 17, 2022

More to follow…