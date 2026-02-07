Outrageous Direct Throw From Boundary Sends Batter Back in MUM vs KAR Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-final [WATCH]

Mumbai opener had to walk back after Vidwath Kaverappa's stunning direct hit in the MUM vs KAR quarter-final.

Like they always say – its not over until its over! Mumbai opener Akhil Herwadkar would be the best player currently, to have experienced something very relatable. The left-handed batter ran himself out on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final clash between MUM vs KAR.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the second Mumbai innings, when Akhil Herwadkar glanced a delivery from Prasidh Krishna towards the fine-leg boundary. And Vidwath Kaverappa stopped the ball, throwing it back into play. Just before we knew it, the ball shattered the stumps to send the Mumbai batter packing by an inch’s distance.

From what can be seen in the video, Herwadkar and Jaiswal both thought that the ball would easily roll towards the ropes, which made their running casual. By the time Kaverappa got his hands on the ball, it was too late for the batters to charge for the second run, which they did anyways.

What a throw 🔥



Vidwath Kaverappa pulls off a fantastic direct-hit run out from the deep to break the 77-run opening stand between Akhil Herwardkar & Yashasvi Jaiswal 👌



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/LkDKjr8mVe#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/uKkR5l6NpI — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 7, 2026

ALSO READ:

All About the MUM vs KAR Fixture

The hosts got to a below-par 120 after opting to bat, on the back of opener Akhil Herwadkar’s 138-ball 60 as none of the other batters could make a mark. Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa and Shreyas Gopal each picked three wickets a piece.

In response, Karnataka started off pretty well but soon lost their track, shelling out heaps of wickets to the Mumbai bowlers. Mohit Awasthi and Tushar Deshpande both scalped four-wicket hauls to dent Karnataka after they had gotten off to a good start.

That being said, the visitors managed to gain a lead of 53 runs, thanks to Mayank Agarwal’s 134-ball 92 at the top of the order. Starting from the No.4 batter Karun Nair, none of the Karnataka batters were able to get to double-figures.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.