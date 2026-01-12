Punjab Kings Pacer Castles KKR Star After Boundary Onslaught in MUM vs KAR Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-final [WATCH]

Punjab Kings pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak makes a strong comeback, producing a peach of a delivery to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Angkrish Raghuvanshi after the batter smashed him for a couple of boundaries in an over during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 quarterfinal clash between Mumbai and Karnataka at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence Ground 2 on Monday, January 12.

Vijaykumar Vyshak Ripper Uproots Angkrish Raghuvanshi in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The drama unfolded during the 15th over of Mumbai’s innings, who were struggling at 47/2 after 14.2 overs. Raghuvanshi, who had scored 17 runs off 46 balls, decided it was time to hit back. In the 15th over, Vyshak bowled a short ball, and Raghuvanshi pulled it hard through deep midwicket for a boundary. Raghuvanshi, aiming to up the ante, hit a strong square cut through point for another boundary after playing a dot ball in between.

Vyshak, disappointed with the effort from the deep fielder, did not give up. On the very next ball, the last of the over, the right-arm pacer bowled one that landed just outside off stump, and cut enough to go past Raghuvanshi’s bat. The batter had moved across his crease, pressing his front foot forward, but missed the ball completely. The ball castled on off-stump, and the bails flew off.

Walking back to the pavilion, Raghuvanshi was visibly stunned by the excellent delivery. Vyshak celebrated, pumping his fist and giving a death stare to the Mumbai batter, showing the aggressiveness of a pacer. Raghuvanshi managed just 27 runs off 50 balls with two fours and a six with a modest strike rate of 54.

His wicket changed the game, giving the defending champions a better chance at the semifinal as Mumbai couldn’t recover from their on. Shams Mulani (86 off 91 balls), batting at No. 6, played a resilient knock to give himself and the bowlers something to fight for in the second innings. Mumbai posted a strong 253-run total thanks to Mulani’s knock and Sairaj Patil’s brisk 33 off 25 balls while batting at No. 9.

