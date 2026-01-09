Richa Ghosh Pulls Off Quick Stumping To Send Back Nat Sciver-Brunt In MI W vs RCB W During WPL 2026 Opener [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru put Mumbai Indians to bat first in the WPL 2026 opener at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The MI W vs RCB W was off to a great start, but a brilliant stumping by Richa Ghosh meant two wickets were down in quick succession.

Richa Ghosh Sends Back Nat Sciver-Brunt With A Quick Stumping

Gunalan Kamalini took the defending champions off to a flyer in the first innings and scored the first boundary of the match. On the other side, Amelia Kerr struggled to make runs and was dismissed after four runs in 15 balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt was in at No.3 and joined the party with the MI glovewoman, Kamalini. She scored a boundary off Linsey Smith on only her second ball.

However, on her third delivery off Nadine de Klerk, NSB struck an inside edge. She looked unaware of where the ball went, but Richa Ghosh grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The ball was stuck in Ghosh’s gloves. A review was taken, but the umpires were convinced that Nat Scriver-Brunt had lost her wicket. She was almost on the line when the bails were hit, and the red light was on. Mumbai Indians lost second wicket in the seventh over, reeling at 35/2.

