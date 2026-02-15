Usman Tariq Sends Flying Kiss After Dismissing Suryakumar Yadav in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed after 32 off 29 balls.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed in the penultimate over of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash by spinner Usman Tariq in Colombo on February 15, Sunday. As Saim Ayub took a comfortable catch, the Pakistan bowler celebrated by bowing down and sending a flying kiss. SKY, who was looking to stabilise India’s batting collapse, was out for 32 off 29 balls.

Usman Tariq Sends Back Suryakumar Yadav With A Flying Kiss

Despite Abhishek Sharma’s duck, Ishan Kishan was on song. He hammered 77 off 40, but India continued to lose wickets on the other end. Tilak Varma (No.3) and Suryakumar Yadav (No.4) took India from 88/2 to 126/3 in six overs before the lefty lost his wicket. SKY stayed for four more overs, but didn’t look in control of his innings.

In 32 balls, the Indian skipper managed only 29 runs and three boundaries. He got out playing a loose shot and was caught by Saim Ayub well within the boundary rope.

Usman Tariq, who’s been making waves as Pakistan’s surprise spinner, took his sole wicket. He celebrated in a special way as he bowed down in front of the batter. He then turned away and sent a flying kiss too.

India managed to put up 175/7 in 20 overs. At the time of writing this report, Pakistan are 21/3 at the end of three overs. They lost both their openers and captain, Salman Agha. Babar Azam (4 off 7) and Usman Khan (7 off 6) are unbeaten on the crease. Hardik Pandya gave the first breakthrough, followed by two scalps from Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash Gets Dramatic

Pakistan were on a hat-trick of wickets for two times in the first innings. Saim Ayub, the side’s one of the best spinners, took out Varma on 14.2, followed by the new man in, Hardik Pandya on the next ball. The hat-trick delivery silenced the Indian fans in Colombo as Shivam Dube’s wicket decision was reviewed.

Later, India lost two back-to-back wickets on the last two balls of the innings. Shivam Dube was run out on the second-last ball and looked visibly frustrated at Rinku Singh. As he walked off the field, Dube was seen holding his hamstring in pain.

On the last ball, Axar played a loose slog and was caught by Saim Ayub in deep mid-wicket.

