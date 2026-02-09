Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Stunning Catches To Dismiss Centurion KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-final [WATCH]

Despite the Yashasvi Jaiswal brilliance in the field, KL Rahul steered Karnataka towards yet another Ranji Trophy semi-final.

To dismiss batters of the highest quality, one needs something special. Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal seems to have learnt the trick, as he took a couple of fine catches to dismiss both KL Rahul in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-final in Mumbai.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter played a sumptuous knock of a 130 to take Karnataka over the line against the hosts, with a four-wicket victory. The visitors were chasing 325, which was always going to be challenging against a potent Mumbai bowling attack.

However, the chase was not without its own ups and downs, which were orchestrated by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s immaculate fielding in the second innings. The young Indian Test opener scalped two wonderful catches to send back Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul. Though he got hold of Padikkal in the slips, Rahul’s catch required an acrobatic effort, for which Jaiswal was ready.

How KL Rahul Took the Game Away From Mumbai

The 33-year-old Indian Test opener is known to have one of the most sound batting techniques against the red ball. The positions that KL Rahul gets himself into allow him to time the ball under his eyesight – something that is pretty much a pre-requisite for the longest format.

Karnataka lost Mayank Agarwal quite early in the chase, with just 12 runs on the board. From there, the DC batter had to make sure that he stays put from one end. And that is exactly what he did. He had important partnerships with him in the form of Devdutt Padikkal first, and then Smaran Ravichandran, who stayed unbeaten on 83 to see Karnataka over the line.

One of the best things KL Rahul persists with against the red ball, is the fact that he lets the ball come to him. Very few batters at the top-most level have the bat completely in their control, and the Indian opener is one of them. Though it may sound like a very easy thing to do for batters, it is not as easy as it might sound.

Karnataka will hope that the 33-year-old continues his stellar run in the remaining two matches of the tournament. Karnataka will now take on Uttarakhand in the first semi-final of the Ranji Trophy, starting February 15.

