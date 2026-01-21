With five wins in as many matches, RCB have been the team to beat this season.

With the kind of start that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have got this season, anything less than a trophy will seem like failure. The 2024 season champions seem to be at it again, with five wins across five games. The Women in Red & Gold have certainly put one question to rest – Can RCB reach WPL 2026 Final?

Here’s everything you need to know about the WPL 2026 qualification scenarios.

One of the biggest positives for the franchise has been their non-dependence on particular players to win them games. With Ellyse Perry pulling out of the tournament much before the WPL 2026 auction, the team knew what they had to extract out of their middle order. And that is exactly what they have done.

Apart from their opening clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Navi Mumbai, RCB have been clinical in almost every game and have dominated the opponents. Different players have stepped up in each game to put their hand up and win the clash for the side, which is always a sign of a good team.

Just for context, RCB have picked 11 wickets in the powerplay so far, which is the most for any team in this edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Moreover, their economy rate in the powerplay stands at 6.76, which also happens to be the lowest for any franchise this season.

Have RCB Qualified for WPL 2026 Playoffs? Points Table Position And Qualification Scenarios

With the consistent performances that they are putting up, RCB can surely qualify for the WPL 2026 Final. The Smriti Mandhana-led side only only have to win one match from here to secure their place in the Final of the tournament, which will get them close to their second title.

The franchise started on a very jittery note in the first game of the season, with the heroics of Nadine de Klerk taking them over the line. Lauren Bell has stood up in almost every game for RCB with some controlled bowling at the top and has reaped huge rewards for it.

Though the team isn’t showing any signs of a weakness as of now, they will have to be extremely aware of how their batting order fares in crunch moments. Due to the prolific display of the top four batters post the opening game, the lower middle-order has not got the chance to bat themselves in.

Except RCB, all the teams are placed on four points in the points table. Therefore, with three games to go, RCB are in an extremely promising position to book a berth for the Final of WPL 2026.

