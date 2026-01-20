MS Dhoni Fan Set To Take Over As Wicketkeeper For Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 After G Kamalini Injury

Rahila Firdous is expected to open the innings for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians’ (MI) WPL 2026 campaign faced a major setback after G Kamalini sustained a fresh injury in the previous game against UP Warriorz. This has opened up an opportunity for Rahila Firdous to step up for the wicketkeeping role and announce herself at the grandest stage.

MS Dhoni Fan Rahila Firdous Ready to Step Up

Rahila Firdous, the Bhopal wicket-keeper, a devoted MS Dhoni fan, fills the gap left by G Kamalini, who is sidelined due to injury after five matches. Picked up for INR 10 lakh at the mega auction, Rahila aims to channel Dhoni’s calm demeanour as the reigning champions eye to defend the title.

Rohila Firdous’ journey demonstrates her determination. While she holds a Bachelor’s degree in engineering, the 27-year-old has left her mark on Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket as she honed her skills through countless hours of watching Dhoni’s videos.

“I really like MS Dhoni and take lessons from his keeping skills. T20 cricket is very fast and requires quick decisions,” Rahila had told TimesofIndia.com.

Rahila caught the attention of the Mumbai Indians (MI) during the trials, impressing with her batting. With Kamalini injured, she is eager to make her presence felt when MI face Delhi Capitals. She is expected to open the innings for MI with Hayley Matthews, especially after MI signed left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, who had an outstanding India debut series against Sri Lanka at home, as Kamalini’s replacement for INR 30 lakh instead of a like-for-like replacement.

Mumbai Indians Playoff Push Needs Rahila Firdous Breakout Season

G Kamalini endured a modest season with the bat, scoring 75 runs at 18.75 economy at a strike rate of 97.40. MI would be hopeful for a breakout season from Rahila Firdous as the WPL 2026 enters its business end.

G Kamalini and Vaishnavi were named in the ODI squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, but Kamalini’s injury has caused uncertainty about her participation.

The Mumbai Indians are currently in second place with two wins, three losses, four points, and a net run rate of +0.151. With RCB already in the playoffs, only two of the other four teams can qualify.

MI has three matches left and will aim to win all of them to secure second or third place and compete in the eliminator. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has won all five matches so far and is on track to finish first and reach the final.

Mumbai Indians Updated Squad for Remainder of WPL 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nalla Reddy, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, Rahila Firdous (wk), Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.

