RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final live will begin at 7:30 PM IST as per local time.

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will witness another fierce summit clash as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in the ultimate battle on February 5. Check where to watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final, including time zones.

When is RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final?

The RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final date is February 5, at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The action for RCB vs DC WPL 2026 final will commence at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Event: WPL 2026 final

WPL 2026 final Date: February 5, 2026

February 5, 2026 Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Local start time: 7:30 PM IST (local time)

RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Start Time by Time Zones

The WPL 2026 final start time will differ from region to region.

North America

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Europe

UK (GMT): 2:00 PM

CET: 3:00 PM

Asia

India (IST): 7:30 PM

Pakistan (PKT): 7:00 PM

Sri Lanka (SLST): 7:30 PM

Australia & New Zealand

AEDT: 1:00 AM (February 6)

NZDT: 3:00 AM (February 6)

Middle East & Africa

UAE: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Where to Watch RCB vs DC WPL 2026 Final Live?

Here’s how fans can watch the WPL 2026 final live across different regions.

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final in India

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final in Sri Lanka

Platform: Yupp TV, SLRC, Dialogue TV

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final in Europe

Platform: Sky Sports, Sky Go

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final in Australia

Platform: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports, Foxtel

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final in the USA

Platform: Willow TV

How to Watch WPL 2026 Final in Sub-Saharan Africa

Platform: SuperSport, DStv

WPL 2026 Final Preview

The WPL 2024 champions, RCB, are eyeing their second title of the T20 tournament. The team has had a spectacular season while topping the table. It includes a five-match winning streak that guaranteed their place in the WPL 2026 playoffs. Moreover, different players have stepped up in different matches to earn crucial points for the side. Smriti Mandhana & Co. will be confident heading towards the all-important clash, especially after finishing the league stage with a winning momentum.

On the other hand, the Capitals have showcased commendable consistency to qualify for the finals in all four editions of the league so far. Unfortunately, they are yet to get their hands on their silverware. This time, DC will hope to break the curse under their new captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, who has shown great form in their last two matches. The team finished the league stage with four victories and defeats apiece, before winning the Eliminator against Gujarat Giants to advance to the WPL 2026 final.

What Are the Squads for WPL 2026 Final?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Sayali Satghare, and Dayalan Hemlatha.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, and Minnu Mani.

FAQs Section

