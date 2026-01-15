Why is Hayley Matthews Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI Tonight For MI vs UPW WPL 2026 Clash?

After two wins on the trot, Mumbai Indians will take on UP Warriorz for the WPL 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. A big name missing from the MI vs UPW clash is Hayley Matthews, who is not featuring in the Mumbai Indians playing XI tonight.

Why is Hayley Matthews Not Playing Tonight in WPL 2026?

The West Indies all-rounder has played one of the three games so far this season. In her last appearance against Gujarat Giants, Hayley Matthews made 22 runs after an expensive three-over spell of 1/34.

Previously, Nat Sciver-Brunt was part of the playing XI for both games for Mumbai Indians. The England all-rounder had made four runs in the opening clash against RCB, before hammering Delhi Capitals for a 46-ball 70. She also took three wickets in two outings. She was highly expensive in the first game, giving away 1/47, but pulled back the stings in the next game, scalping 2/29. Despite being in form, Natalie was dropped to accommodate Hayley Matthews.

However, speaking at the coin toss ceremony, captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, “We have one change – Nat (Sciver-Brunt) is back in the side, and Hayley (Matthews) is resting today.”

Apart from the lack of form, one of the reasons for Hayley’s absence could be her health, which also seemed to be an issue in the tournament opener.

As for an update from the match centre, Meg Lanning won the toss and her side will take on the field first.

Playing XIs for MI vs UPW Tonight in WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians: Gunalan Kamalini (w), Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, and Triveni Vasistha.

UP Warriors: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (w), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, and Kranti Gaud.

