Why Is Phoebe Litchfield Not in UP Warriorz Playing XI for UPW vs RCB WPL 2026? This is a pressing concern especially with the WPL 2026 playoffs qualification at stake. The answer is simple: Phoebe Litchfield has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injury.

The top-scorer in the UP Warriorz batting lineup this season, Phoebe Litchfield suffered a quad injury which effectively ruled her out. The Aussie scored 243 runs in six matches at an average of 40.50 with a strike rate of 154.77, including two half-centuries.

To replace her, England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones will join UP Warriorz for a price of INR 50 lakh after going unsold in the WPL 2026 auction.

UPW vs RCB Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning(c), Simran Shaikh, Amy Jones(w), Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell

