Why UP Warriorz Are Wearing Pink Jerseys Today in UPW vs MI WPL 2026 Clash

They won the last clash against MI.

As part of a special awareness campaign, UP Warriorz will play the UPW vs MI WPL 2026 clash in pink jerseys instead of their regular kit in yellow and purple. The action will unfold in an afternoon fixture at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Why UP Warriorz Are Wearing Pink Jerseys Today?

The Meg Lanning-led squad are playing with pink jerseys for a social cause, highlighting the importance of education for girls, especially in rural areas.

In collaboration with Educate Girls Foundation and sponsors Capri Sports, the pink kits donned by UP Warriorz symbolise courage to fulfil the dreams of young girls to study and play cricket.

The franchise shared a heartwarming video in which little girls from a small town in Uttar Pradesh were asked to share their messages with the players. The messages could be a word, a few lines, or even a drawing. All messages were then converted into wearable art by Harun Robert, a famous Indian artist, popularly known for his show M.A.D.

Watch the video here:

Sapne, himmat, cricket aur in sab ko ek dhaage mein baandhne waali Warriorz ki pink jersey ➡️ Her education, our promise 🩷



Warriorz Sena, come join us in our pursuit to make millions of dreams come true 👉 1️⃣7️⃣th of Jan! 🤝



📍D. Y. Sports Academy #UttarDega #UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/5rh2xHhfci — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) January 16, 2026

Notably, UP Warriorz have donned pink jerseys in the previous season as well.

UP Warriorz Qualification Scenarios

Coming to the ongoing Women’s Premier League, UP Warriorz qualification scenarios look tough. The team did not have an ideal start to the tournament, losing three matches on the trot. However, they may take some positives from their last game against the same opponent, Mumbai Indians, marking their first win WPL 2026.

UP Warriorz sit at the bottom of the points table with two points and a poor NRR of -0.906. Including this UPW vs MI fixture, they have four more games left against each of the four opponents. They need to win at least three of the four remaining fixtures to stay in contention for the playoffs. As the tournament progresses, UPW should also look to improve their NRR.

