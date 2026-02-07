After Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Another Australian Speedster Sidelined With Injury Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Australia fast-bowling options have been hit again ahead of the T20 World cup 2026, as 20-year-old pacer Mahli Beardman will miss the rest of the domestic season with a stress fracture.

Mahli Beardman Suffers Recurring Stress Fracture, Out for Season

Beardman made his international debut earlier this month in the T20I series opener against Pakistan, taking two wickets for 33 runs. He was set to play the second match but felt pain in his lower back during the warm-up.

The scans found another stress fracture in his lower back, which is believed to be a repeat of the one he had last year that affected the start of his domestic season.

“Scans have confirmed Mahli Beardman has sustained a lumbar bone stress injury,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“(Beardman) will now enter an extended period of rehabilitation and will be unavailable for the remainder of the domestic season,” statement added.

Mahli Beardman was not part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, but with limited options among Australian pacers and injuries to Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, he could have been used as a travelling reserve if another fast bowler got injured.

ALSO READ:

Mahli Beardman Opens Up About Nerves in T20I Debut

Beardman felt very anxious during the opening over of his T20I debut in Lahore, calling it the most tense moment of his career.

“There was a lot of nerves in the first over, it was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life,” Beardman told cricket.com.au.

“I’m super lucky to be able to have that experience … it’s an absolute honour to be able to represent my country,” he added.

Earlier, in the BBL 2025-26, playing for the Perth Scorchers, Beardman took 13 wickets in 11 matches, with best figures of 3/20 and an economy rate of 8.08. In the final against the Sixers, he took two wickets for 29 runs.

He is highly rated by Australia’s selectors after shining in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, where he took 10 wickets in six matches. He plays domestic cricket for Western Australia and has taken 14 wickets in six matches in the List A format.

Australia’s Fast Bowling Woes Continue with Multiple Injuries Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Beardman’s injury adds to Australia’s growing list of fast bowlers with back problems, including Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Josh Hazlewood will also miss the T20 World Cup after struggling with hamstring and Achilles issues during the summer. Lance Morris and fellow U19 World Cup-winning fast bowler Callum Vidler have also missed this season because of back injuries. Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson is out as well while recovering from a back stress fracture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.