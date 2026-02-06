Why is Pat Cummins not playing for Australia in T20 World Cup 2026? The answer is simple: He has been excluded from the squad due to injury reasons.

Why Is Pat Cummins Not Playing for Australia in T20 World Cup 2026?

The question ‘Why Is Pat Cummins Not Playing for Australia in T20 World Cup 2026?’ has been trending since Australia announced their final side. However, he couldn’t be selected since he has been ruled out due to a back injury.

The Australian Test and ODI skipper, Pat Cummins, failed to recover in time from his back injury despite being named in the Australia provisional squad for the ICC event initially. Hence, he wasn’t available for selection for the T20 World Cup 2026, and Australia replaced him with Ben Dwarshuis.

Pat Cummins picked up a lumbar bone stress injury during Australia’s tour of the Caribbean last July. He made a return during the Ashes 2025 but played just one out of the five matches. The bowling all-rounder was subsequently rested for the ongoing Pakistan T20I series, the final dress rehearsal for both teams before T20 World Cup 2026. When the provisional squad was announced, Cummins was expected to miss a few matches, but now he has been excluded from the final 15-member squad.

How will Australia manage in absence of Pat Cummins?

Pat Cummins is one of the strike bowlers, and his absence will hurt Australia at the T20 World Cup 2026. With Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis both returning after rehabbing from respective injuries, there were already concerns regarding the Aussie pace battery.

This now means Australia be more reliant on Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis, but Cummins would definitely be a big miss given his knowledge and experience. His skills would have bolstered the side in the bowling department.

