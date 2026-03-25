After Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow Criticises Brendon McCullum’s England Regime

Bairstow last played a Test in March 2024.

England head coach Brendon McCullum has been under scrutiny since the Ashes drubbing down under. Jonny Bairstow is the latest name to launch a criticism at the regime, which also includes managing director Rob Key and Test captain Ben Stokes.

While Stokes’ role was not under any threat, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had formed a committee to review the Ashes campaign. McCullum and Key survived that as the board opted to stick with them.

Jonny Bairstow Questions England Management Under Brendon McCullum

Jonny Bairstow has opened up on his relationship with the England management. He was perhaps the pioneer of the ‘Bazball’ style, hitting four centuries in the first four Tests under this regime in 2022. He then suffered a leg injury which kept him out of action. He returned to the side in the 2023 Ashes but was dropped later.

Bairstow, speaking to BBC, stated that the management needs to bring back the care.

“You need the care back in the game. It is OK saying people care about things – no they don’t. As soon as you are out of the system, you are out of the system,” said Bairstow.

The 35-year-old wicket-keeper also questioned the culture in the team that does not punish complacency. England consistently stuck with underperforming players Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley instead of trying out different options.

“As soon as you don’t have people chasing you up your back side you become comfortable. When you become comfortable you become complacent, and when someone questions you directly you are not used to it because you are in an environment that is potentially not questioning you in a different way,” he added.

Jonny Bairstow last played for England in June 2024 in a T20 international. His last appearance in white jersey came in March 2024, which was also his 100th Test. When asked about whether he sees himself playing international cricket again, Bairstow said, “Judging by the last few years, I am not sure it is on their agenda.”

ALSO READ:

Long before Bairstow, Liam Livingstone had hit out at the regime for their lack of communication and clarity. Just last week he made more shocking revelations about the management telling him that he cares too much. Livingstone pointed out that the culture within the team has become so questionable that he did not want to be a part of the recent T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.