Best Bowling Figures in WPL: Two UP Warriorz Bowlers Feature in Top Five

The three editions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) have witnessed multiple high-scoring encounters as well as some low-scoring thrillers. While most of the batting-friendly pitches offered blazing fireworks by the batters, some tracks also saw the bowlers take the centre stage.

Let’s check the best bowling figures in WPL here.

Ellyse Perry

4-0-15-6 vs Mumbai Indians

The tussle between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is one of the greatest rivalries across both of India’s T20 leagues. But RCB’s formidable all-rounder Ellyse Perry had made their reverse fixture of the WPL 2024 a one-sided game. She wreaked havoc upon the MI lineup to register the tournament’s first and only six-wicket haul so far.

The Australian player’s astonishing figures of 4-0-15-6 saw the defending champions bundled out for just 113 runs. While chasing, Perry (40* off 38) also anchored the innings following three early wickets. Her crucial 76*-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh helped them secure two points in just 15 overs. Notably, the all-rounder will not feature in the WPL 2026 due to personal reasons.

Marizanne Kapp

4-0-15-5 vs Gujarat Giants

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Marizanne Kapp’s destructive pace had folded the Gujarat Giants for just 105 runs in the WPL 2024. Notably, this is the second-lowest total of the league so far, following the Giants’ 64 all-out against MI to kick off the season.

The South African player dismissed all four of their top-order batters, including Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, and the keeper-batter Sushma Verma, to finish with the figures of 4-0-15-5. DC openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, who will now lead the UP Warriorz (UPW), easily chased down the target in just 43 deliveries.

Asha Sobhana

4-0-22-5 vs UP Warriorz

Former RCB leg-spinner Asha Sobhana’s figures of 4-0-22-5 against her current team UPW sit third in the list of the best bowling figures in WPL. She had played a key role in the team’s maiden title-winning campaign in the WPL 2024.

A brewing partnership between Vrinda Dinesh and Tahlia McGrath was building a strong foundation for the Warriorz’s chase, after two standout knocks from Meghana (53) and Richa (62) guided RCB to 157/6, following their batting disaster. But Sobhana’s consistent breakthroughs denied the Warriors a smooth run chase, as Sophie Molineux defended 11 runs off the final over to clinch the thriller by just two runs.

Tara Norris

(4-0-29-5 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

DC pacer Tara Norris had claimed the first fifer of the WPL in the second match of the league in 2023. Previously, a comprehensive batting show from the Capitals helped them post a massive 223 on the scoreboard. In response, the Women in Red were also off to a decent start, reaching 54/1 in the powerplay.

But after the dismissal of Perry in the 11th over, the United States of America (USA) seamer went on a roll and triggered a collapse in RCB’s batting order, which included consecutive double-wicket overs. Eventually, the side registered a huge 60-run victory over the Bengaluru outfit to kickstart their journey in the tournament.

However, the bowler was signed by UPW for her base price of INR 10 lakh in the mega auction. But Australia’s Charli Knott will replace Norris, as she is set to miss the WPL 2026 due to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Kim Garth

4-0-36-5 Against UP Warriorz

Following Norris’ stunning fifer in the afternoon fixture, Australian all-rounder Kim Garth’s 36/5 also entered the top five best bowling figures in WPL. But the 29-year-old’s five-wicket haul is the only instance of coming in a losing cause in the chart so far. While defending 169 against the Warriorz in the WPL 2023, no other bowler from the Giants’ unit could put up an impactful show.

Gardner, skipper Sneh Rana, and Tanuja Kanwar restricted the run-flow but could not manage a breakthrough. Though Garth’s consistent scalps took the match till the final over, Grace Harris’ unbeaten 59 off just 26 balls, backed by Kiran Navgire and Sophie Ecclestone’s contributions, helped UPW to secure the fourth-highest successful run chase in the league’s history.

