KL Rahul Cleaned Up By A Harpreet Brar Ripper After A Strong 59 In Punjab vs Karnataka In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 [WATCH]

KL Rahul struck nine fours in his 59-run knock, while Harpreet Brar went on to scalp four wickets.

During the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixture of Punjab vs Karnataka, KL Rahul started the innings on a strong note. Chasing 310 on Day 2, the opener struck a solid 59-run knock before spinner Harpreet Brar cleaned up his middle stump.

Harpreet Brar Bamboozles KL Rahul in Ranji Trophy 2025-26

On the fourth ball of the 28th over, the left-armer bowled a ripper to the opener, whose all three stumps were exposed. Rahul, who was looking to defend the ball, was bamboozled by the sharp turn. The ball crossed past his bat and uprooted the middle stump.

The magnificent ripper by Brar left Rahul stunned, and he had to walk back after a fine knock.

Watch the video here:

Cracking delivery 💥



Harpreet Brar bowls a beauty to get the big wicket of KL Rahul 🔥



A fine stroke-filled innings of 59 (87) from Rahul ends 👌



@IDFCFIRSTBank | #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/oq2QiqYWic — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 30, 2026

Batting first, Punjab set up 309 in 92 overs, riding on 80s from opener Abhijeet Garg and Emanjot Singh Chahal down the order. Vidyadhar Patil had scalped four wickets, while Shreyas Gopal was returning for three.

Opening the innings for Karnataka on Day 2, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal set up a 102-run partnership for the first wicket. The latter, however, was dismissed by Chahal on 46. Rahul kept going in what looked like a triple-figure knock. He had already struck nine fours in his half-century and stood out among the star performers on Day 2. Rahul departed for 59 off 87.

The two quick wickets of set batters triggered a collapse in the batting line-up. Brar picked up his fourth wicket, as captain Devdutt Padikkal and Ravichandran Smaran departed for just nine runs each. However, the State team is trailing by just 54 runs

At stumps, Karnataka are at 255/6 after 87 overs. Shreyas Gopal (42 off 124) and Vidyadhar Patil (23 off 56) will begin the morning session tomorrow.

The senior men’s team will compete in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand, followed by hosting the T20 World Cup 2026 at home. KL Rahul will continue to take advantage of the international break and play for Karnataka, should they reach the knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Karnataka are currently placed third with 21 points from two wins in six matches. Punjab have 11 points from one victory in six games. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh lead the Elite Group B table with 24 and 22 points, respectively. A win here will help Karnataka rise a spot above.

