News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Mayank Agarwal Puts Up Fighting 92, Akash Deep Takes a 4-fer — Full Round-up Of Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals Day 2
indian-cricket-team

Mayank Agarwal Puts Up Fighting 92, Akash Deep Takes a 4-fer — Full Round-up Of Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals Day 2

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: February 7, 2026
2 min read
Mayank Agarwal Puts Up Fighting 92, Akash Deep Takes a 4-fer — Full Round-up Of Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals Day 2

The eight teams’ battle to make it to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-finals has spiced up on Day 2 of the ongoing quarter-final clashes. Multiple star Indian players have produced some noteworthy performances for their respective sides in the knockouts of India’s premier red-ball event.

Let’s take a look at some of the top displays of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals Day 2.

Mayank Agarwal’s Lone Fight Earns Karnataka First-innings Lead

Three-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Gopal, and Vidwath Kaverappa had gained a massive advantage for Karnataka on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals. But the eight-time champions couldn’t utilise it to pile up a huge target against Mumbai.

Following the low-scoring returns of KL Rahul (28) and captain Devdutt Padikkal (17), former skipper Mayank Agarwal single-handedly fought the battle for Karnataka in the second innings. He was dismissed after a gritty 92-run knock, comprising 14 boundaries and a six. His commendable effort also saw the team manage a 53-run lead over the opposition.

Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Lead Charge for Bengal

The pace duo of Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar went through the Andhra Pradesh line-up to bundle out the side for only 295 runs. While Akash Deep bagged a four-wicket haul, the latter also joined forces with him to snare a fiery fifer. However, the opposition have also bounced back with a strong response, claiming three early wickets in the second innings so far.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.