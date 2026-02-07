Mayank Agarwal Puts Up Fighting 92, Akash Deep Takes a 4-fer — Full Round-up Of Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals Day 2

The eight teams’ battle to make it to the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 semi-finals has spiced up on Day 2 of the ongoing quarter-final clashes. Multiple star Indian players have produced some noteworthy performances for their respective sides in the knockouts of India’s premier red-ball event.

Let’s take a look at some of the top displays of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals Day 2.

Mayank Agarwal’s Lone Fight Earns Karnataka First-innings Lead

Three-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Gopal, and Vidwath Kaverappa had gained a massive advantage for Karnataka on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals. But the eight-time champions couldn’t utilise it to pile up a huge target against Mumbai.

Following the low-scoring returns of KL Rahul (28) and captain Devdutt Padikkal (17), former skipper Mayank Agarwal single-handedly fought the battle for Karnataka in the second innings. He was dismissed after a gritty 92-run knock, comprising 14 boundaries and a six. His commendable effort also saw the team manage a 53-run lead over the opposition.

Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar Lead Charge for Bengal

The pace duo of Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar went through the Andhra Pradesh line-up to bundle out the side for only 295 runs. While Akash Deep bagged a four-wicket haul, the latter also joined forces with him to snare a fiery fifer. However, the opposition have also bounced back with a strong response, claiming three early wickets in the second innings so far.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.