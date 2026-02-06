Riyan Parag Smashes 39-Ball 69 to Push for A Last-Minute Call-up to India T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Amid Washington Sundar Injury

He last played for India in T20I cricket in October 2024.

Riyan Parag has put himself in the running for a possible late call-up to the India T20 World Cup 2026 squad after a strong outing in the warm-up game against Namibia in Harare on Friday. Riyan scored an impressive 69 runs off just 39 balls, showing his maturity and ability to handle pressure, while there remains uncertainty about the fitness of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

Riyan Parag Stakes Late T20 World Cup Claim With Brisk Fifty in Namibia Warm-Up

While batting for India A, Riyan Parag entered the game at a tough time. The team was struggling at 25/2 after the early dismissals of Priyansh Arya and Urvil Patel. He responded by launching a powerful counter-attack as he raced to his half-century off just 25 balls, reaching the landmark in style, hitting a six against Bernard Scholtz. His knock was laced with five boundaries and six maximums, with a strike rate of 176.92, and helped India A reach a competitive total of 198 in their 20 overs.

The Assam all-rounder also bowled an over in the match and conceded just eight runs for no wickets. While he didn’t pick a wicket, other bowlers ripped through Namibia batting lineup as the visitors were bundled out for just 67. Gurjapneet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Vipraj Nigam claimed two wickets apiece, while Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi shared a wicket a each.

Riyan Parag’s crucial knock comes as concerns grow over Washington Sundar’s availability for the T20 World Cup 2026. Sundar, who is part of the 15-member squad, has not received fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence after suffering a side strain during the first ODI against New Zealand in January. He has already missed a five-match T20I series against New Zealand and a warm-up game against South Africa on February 4. The reports further suggest he may need more time to be match-ready.

Selection Dilemma Deepens as Riyan Parag Enters the Conversation Amid Washington Sundar Fitness Watch

Despite the approaching T20 World Cup 2026 opener, chief selector Ajit Agarkar is not rushing to name a replacement. According to some media reports, the team management prefers to wait for Sundar, who is seen as a key part of India’s balance due to his off-spin and lower-order batting. The final decision will depend on medical advice from the CoE’s trainers and physios.

The heroic innings of Riyan Parag against Namibia have introduced an intriguing element to the selection conversation. Though he is not in the India T20 World Cup 2026 squad, his similar skillset makes him a possible backup option if Sundar cannot recover in time.

The current India T20 World Cup 2026 squad includes several batting all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma can also roll their arm over if needed. While Riyan Parag is not a direct replacement, his recent exploits and the last two IPL seasons could attract the selectors’ interest if a change becomes necessary.

