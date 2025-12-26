Rohit Sharma Golden Duck, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan Fifties — Full Roundup of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 Round 2.

After an action-packed Round 1 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, the next round has also seen plenty of top-quality cricket with top Indian cricketers on show. Here’s a full roundup of top moments and performances from Round 2.

Rohit Sharma gets out on a golden duck

After a scintillating century in the opening game, Rohit Sharma couldn’t continue the same form in the second round and was out on a golden duck in Jaipur. He was dismissed in the first over of the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand fixture.

Shockingly, he was out while playing his favourite pull shot on what looked like a deliberate plan to trap the former Indian captain. Rohit would be disappointed not to make a big score on another nice deck.

Virat Kohli blazes away to 77

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form in the Delhi vs Gujarat fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The batter scored 77 runs in 61 balls, including 13 boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 126.23.

Even he will be disappointed not to convert it into three digits since it was there for taking. But clearly, the bowling standards in the tournament don’t match the class and authority Virat Kohli brings to the table.

Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan fifties

While Rohit Sharma departed early, the Khan brothers hit timely fifties for Mumbai. Sarfaraz Khan scored 55 runs in 49 balls, comprising five boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 112.24.

Meanwhile, Musheer Khan also made 55 in 56 deliveries, with the help of seven fours, at a strike rate of 98.21. The two formed a vital stand for the third wicket after Mumbai lost two early wickets and ensured the team was in a safe position, even though they could have scored big.

Rishabh Pant smashes fifty

After Virat Kohli, another Delhi batter, Rishabh Pant, showed his batting prowess against Gujarat. The southpaw scored 70 runs in 79 balls, with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 88.61.

He missed out on the opportunity in the previous game, but finally registered a decent score. Pant might have liked to convert it into a century, but it was still a fine knock.

Dhruv Jurel and Rinku Singh fifties for Uttar Pradesh

Another half-century came from Dhurv Jurel’s willow, as he played a quality knock in the Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored 67 runs in 57 balls, including 11 boundaries, at a strike rate of 117.54.

He also made a fine 80 in the previous fixture and has been in great form lately. India took him to Australia for the ODI rubber and will keep him in their plans.

On the other hand, Rinku Singh also flexed his muscles and hit a quickfire fifty. He is currently batting at 67 in 44 balls, with eight boundaries and a six.

Sai Sudharsan retires hurt after fifty

Opening for Tamil Nadu, Sai Sudharsan played a fine knock against Madhya Pradesh. The southpaw scored 51 runs in 52 balls, including five boundaries, at a strike rate of 98.08.

While no official update about what exactly happened, the batter retired hurt soon. The severity of the injury is unknown.

Harvik Desai and Aryan Juyal hit centuries

Harvik Desai hit a blistering century while opening for Saurashtra against Haryana. He scored 101 runs in just 90 balls, including 11 boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 112.22.

Meanwhile, Aryan Juyal also notched up a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy game between Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. He opened the innings and scored 134 in 118 balls, including seven boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 113.56.

Priyansh Arya, Nitish Rana register low scores

While Virat Kohli registered another fifty, his Delhi teammates, Priyansh Arya and Nitish Rana, couldn’t make a big impact. Priyansh was dismissed on a score of 1 in seven deliveries.

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana also never got going and eventually lost his wicket for 12 in 22 balls, with only one boundary. The two would be disappointed not to make a significant contribution to the team.

