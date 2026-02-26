Arjun Tendulkar Dazzles With All-round Show in DY Patil T20 Cup, Makes Strong Bid for LSG Playing XI in IPL 2026

Arjun Tendulkar did not get a single chance to play in the latest IPL season.

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) player, Arjun Tendulkar, has put up a noteworthy show in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Cup ahead of the IPL 2026. His form will be a huge plus point for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the upcoming Indian Premier League season, as the side is still in search of their maiden title of the tournament.

Arjun Tendulkar Plays Match-winning Knock, Establishes Batting Credentials Before IPL 2026

The bowler has played a blazing, match-winning knock for the DY Patil Blue to prove another aspect of his skillset before the IPL 2026. Chasing a huge target of 220, the 26-year-old has hammered a blistering 55 not out off only 29 balls. His whirlwind innings included seven fours and two maximums, striking at a fiery rate of 189.66.

The Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, had also previously smacked a 19-ball 63 to provide the side a fierce start in the second innings. This was followed by a 20-run cameo from the star Punjab Kings (PBKS) finisher, Shashank Singh, before an onslaught from Arjun that saw them chase down the total with five deliveries remaining.

Besides a stellar display with the willow, the player also put up a decent show with the ball. He conceded 10 runs per over, snaring a wicket, in a high-scoring affair.

Arjun Tendulkar Could Prove to Be a Key Addition in LSG IPL 2026 Squad

Before the IPL 2026 mini auction, the Super Giants had traded in the ex-MI player for INR 30 lakhs. Considering his recent form, the bowler might prove to be a great addition to the LSG IPL 2026 squad. After bagging eight wickets in five fixtures of the latest SMAT season, Arjun has finished the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 with 15 scalps in seven matches.

With an injury-prone pace attack consisting of Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan, the left-arm seamer will be a valuable backup for the LSG squad. After missing out on making an appearance in the last edition, the bowler will be hoping for more chances in the IPL 2026.

