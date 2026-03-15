Former CSK Franchise Speedsters Deliver Perfect IPL 2026 Replacement Audition in New Zealand T20I

Former CSK pacers bowled fiery spells.

South African speedsters Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman gave a perfect audition for the IPL 2026 replacement player role. During the first NZ vs SA T20I, the duo showed tremendous fast-bowling skills on a deck that suited bowlers and kept troubling Kiwi batters with immaculate consistency.

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Gerald Coetzee bowls a fiery spell with smart variations

Gerald Coetzee found a nice pitch to showcase his class and bowled with good rhythm. While he earned only two wickets by dismissing Tom Latham and Devon Conway, the speedster was unplayable for most of the spell and bowl with good pace.

He started the innings with a wicket in his first over, where he troubled Conway by bowling slightly shorter and into the body to cramp him for room. Eventually, Coetzee delivered a beautiful inswinging delivery in that immaculate region, and the batter was dismissed while pulling a not-so-short ball.

Later, he dismissed Latham on the first delivery of his second set, where inward movement resulted in the batter missing his shot and getting out LBW. A notable feature throughout Gerald Coetzee’s spell was his ability to extract new-ball movement by bowling right lengths to make life arduous for the opponent.

Who made Gerald 'Karate Kid' Coetzee angry? 😡 At least Jonny Bairstow sees the funny side 😂#BetwaySA20 #SECvDSG #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/qrG1FZPkdM — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 11, 2026

He also has the pace and bowls shorter lengths into the body, which makes him a useful enforcer in the middle overs. There’s a control issue at times with Coetzee, and his recent injury history suggests his vulnerability, but when at his best, the pacer can cause significant damage.

KKR might need a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in IPL 2026, and Gerald Coetzee could be an option since he was unsold at the auction. A few other teams, like Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Adam Milne, might also need alternatives in case of an injury or unavailability, and the South African pacer has highlighted his expertise to strengthen his chances.

Ottneil Baartman also impresses ahead of IPL 2026

Apart from Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman also bowled a quality spell in Mount Maunganui, where he came as a first-change bowler. He also picked two wickets and ended 2/22 in three overs.

Both his wickets came inside the first four balls, as he removed Tim Robinson and Nick Kelly to leave New Zealand reeling. Baartman also generated ample movement and kept Kiwi batters guessing with his smart bowling.

His spell ensured the home team never recovered and were eventually bundled for 91 in 14.3 overs. South Africa later chased down the total with seven wickets to spare.

Ottneil Baartman wasn’t shortlisted for the IPL 2026 auction, but he must have registered his name, making him eligible to come as a replacement player. He is associated with Rajasthan Royals’ sister franchise, Paarl Royals, in SA20, so if Milne’s injury doesn’t heal in time, Baartman can be an option, considering he is a wicket-taker with decent control over his yorkers.

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