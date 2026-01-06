Former RCB Player Climbs up Elite List in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Equals Devdutt Padikkal’s Record

He is only two centuries behind the top spot.

Former RCB player Mayank Agarwal, playing for Karnataka, climbed up the elite list as he equalled his teammate Devdutt Padikkal’s record for the most hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Most Hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mayank Agarwal Draws Level With Devdutt Padikkal for Most Hundreds in Vijay Hazare Trophy

In the match against Rajasthan at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’, Ahmedabad, Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for Karnataka and scored 100 off 107 balls, hitting nine fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 93.46. With this century, he now has 13 hundreds and has equalled his state teammate Devdutt Padikkal as joint third on the list of most centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier in the tournament, Padikkal had moved ahead of Mayank after scoring four centuries in the season, but Mayank has now levelled the record again.

Padikkal, however, missed out by nine runs as he was dismissed for 91 and could have equalled Ruturaj Gaikwad as joint second on the list. Mayank is also not far behind the top spot, as he is only two centuries behind Ankit Bawne of Maharashtra, who leads the list with 15 hundreds. The gap is small, and the standings can change at any time.

Mayank has now scored 3686 runs in 77 innings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 52.65 and has 18 half centuries to his name.

Karnataka posted 324/7 in 50 overs. Apart from the openers, a few contributions from other batters helped the team cross the 300-run mark. The opening pair of Mayank and Devdutt Padikkal stitched together a 184-run partnership.

Strong Form in the Ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season, Mayank Agarwal has played six matches and scored 350 runs at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.03, including two centuries and couple of half-centuries. Earlier in the season against Puducherry, he scored 132 off 124 balls, which included 15 fours and two sixes.

Part of RCB Title Winning Squad

Mayank Agarwal was part of RCB’s title-winning IPL 2025 squad, where he came in as a replacement for Padikkal, who was ruled out due to injury. He played four matches and scored 95 runs. However, he was later released by the franchise, while Padikkal was retained. Mayank also went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction.

