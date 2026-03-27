IPL 2026 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Indian Premier League Live Telecast

IPL 2026 will kick off on March 28 with the RCB vs SRH match.
The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kick off on March 28. The IPL 2026 will comprise a total of 70 league-stage fixtures, followed by four knockout games, and will run till the end of May, 2026. Let’s check out more about where to watch the IPL 2026 matches, including time zones.
Full IPL 2026 Squads and Schedule
Latest IPL 2026 Player Fitness Updates and Ruled-Out List
The IPL 2026 is all set to commence on March 28, 2026. The action for the IPL 2026 will begin with a blockbuster opening fixture between the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and the 2016 winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The start time for the IPL 2026 matches will differ from region to region.
|Region
|3:30 PM IST
|7:30 PM IST
|North America (ET)
|5:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|North America (CT)
|4:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|North America (PT)
|2:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|Europe (UK) [GMT]
|10:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Europe (CET)
|11:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|Asia (India) [IST]
|3:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Asia (Pakistan) [PST]
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Asia (Sri Lanka) [SLST]
|3:30 PM
|7:30 PM
|Australia & New Zealand (AEDT)
|9:00 PM
|1:00 AM (next day)
|Australia & New Zealand (NZDT)
|11:00 PM
|3:00 AM (next day)
|Middle East & Africa (UAE)
|2:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Middle East & Africa (South Africa)
|12:00 PM
|4:00 PM
Here’s how fans can watch the IPL 2026 fixtures live across different regions.
After ending an 18-year-long trophy drought, Rajat Patidar-led RCB will enter the IPL 2026 as the defending champions and will want to claim the championship once more. On the other hand, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gujarat Titans (GT), who had put up spirited fights in the last season but fell short in the end, would look to take those final steps in the upcoming season.
But coming off a bottom-place finish, the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), might produce a stunning comeback, backed by their new acquisitions in the IPL 2026. Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) would be eager to turn the tables as well, while Sunrisers Hyderabad would bank on their fiery batting line-up to set the stage ablaze.
However, an injury-depleted Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be concerned around finalising their bowling combination. Notably, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to begin a new journey under the leadership of Riyan Parag, while Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to take the learnings from the previous edition, as they had failed to continue the momentum after four successive wins to kick off the tournament.
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Most of the IPL 2026 matches start at 7:30 PM IST, with some of the fixtures scheduled for 3:30 PM IST.
Fans can watch the IPL 2026 matches live on the JioHotstar app and website, and Star Sports Network.
The IPL 2026 matches will be available live on Star Sports Network.
The IPL 2026 fixtures will be on the JioHotstar app and website.
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