IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Latest Player Fitness Updates, Doubts & Ruled-Out List

The IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 28.

The highly anticipated IPL 2026 is just around the corner. But multiple star players across franchises are recovering from their previous injuries. While some of them are expected to join their respective teams later in the tournament, others have either been ruled out or are yet to provide an update regarding their fitness. However, the fans can check out the IPL 2026 injury tracker here.

IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Player Availability

Team Player Status for IPL 2026 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Harshit Rana Ruled out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Matheesha Pathirana Expected fit Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Wanindu Hasaranga Doubtful Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Eshan Malinga Doubtful Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Pat Cummins Under Assessment Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Josh Hazlewood Under Assessment Mumbai Indians (MI) Atharva Ankolekar Ruled Out Rajasthan Royals (RR) Donovan Ferreira Doubtful Rajasthan Royals (RR) Adam Milne Doubtful

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IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Player List and Latest Status

High Concern

Under Assessment

Pat Cummins (SRH) – Back injury; expected to miss the start of the tournament

(SRH) – Back injury; expected to miss the start of the tournament Josh Hazlewood (RCB) – Hamstring injury; expected to miss the start of the tournament

Expected to Be Available

Matheesha Pathirana (KKR) – Hamstring pull; currently undergoing rehabilitation

Ruled Out of IPL 2026

Pat Cummins Injury Update – IPL 2026

After missing out on the T20 World Cup 2026, the SRH captain is yet to recover from the lumbar bone stress injury.

Injury: Back injury

Back injury When it happened: After the three-match Test series against the West Indies in July 2025

After the three-match Test series against the West Indies in July 2025 Current status: Recovery ongoing

Recovery ongoing IPL 2026 availability: Expected to be available

Expected to be available Squad status: In the squad

In the squad Latest update: Expected to join the team after a few initial fixtures

Will Pat Cummins be fit for the IPL 2026?

As per the latest updates, Pat Cummins is expected to join the SRH IPL 2026 squad after a few initial matches.

Josh Hazlewood Injury Update – IPL 2026

The Australian pacer is also waiting to regain his match fitness after getting sidelined from the Ashes 2025 and the recently concluded T20 championship.

Injury: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury When it happened: During a Sheffield Shield match in November 2025

During a Sheffield Shield match in November 2025 Current status: Recovery ongoing

Recovery ongoing IPL 2026 availability: Expected to be available

Expected to be available Squad status: In the squad

In the squad Latest update: Expected to join the team after a few initial fixtures

Will Josh Hazlewood be fit for the IPL 2026?

According to the latest news, the key speedster of RCB is expected to join the defending champions’ squad following a few initial matches.

Matheesha Pathirana Injury Update – IPL 2026

Matheesha Pathirana had sustained a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Injury: Hamstring injury

Hamstring injury When it happened: Sri Lanka vs Australia match in the T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka vs Australia match in the T20 World Cup 2026 Current status: Undergoing rehabilitation

Undergoing rehabilitation IPL 2026 availability : Expected to be available

: Expected to be available Squad status: In the squad.

In the squad. Latest update: Recent update from manager indicates stronger chances to feature in the tournament

Will Matheesha Pathirana be fit for the IPL 2026?

The Sri Lankan seamer will be a key overseas player for KKR in the IPL 2026 and he is expected to be fit for the upcoming season.

Harshit Rana Injury Update – IPL 2026

The KKR youngster was ruled out of the tournament after picking up a knee injury during India’s warm-up game before the mega ICC event.

Injury: Knee injury

Knee injury When it happened: During T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa

During T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa Current status: Ruled out

Ruled out T20 World Cup 2026 availability: No

No Squad status: KKR will not acquire a replacement bowler

KKR will not acquire a replacement bowler Latest update: Ruled out of IPL 2026

Will Harshit Rana be fit for the IPL 2026?

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old will miss out on participating in the IPL 2026 due to his knee injury.

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