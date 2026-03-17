IPL 2026 Injury Tracker: Latest Player Fitness Updates, Doubts & Ruled-Out List

The IPL 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 28.
The highly anticipated IPL 2026 is just around the corner. But multiple star players across franchises are recovering from their previous injuries. While some of them are expected to join their respective teams later in the tournament, others have either been ruled out or are yet to provide an update regarding their fitness. However, the fans can check out the IPL 2026 injury tracker here.
|Team
|Player
|Status for IPL 2026
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Harshit Rana
|Ruled out
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Expected fit
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Doubtful
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Eshan Malinga
|Doubtful
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|Pat Cummins
|Under Assessment
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|Josh Hazlewood
|Under Assessment
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|Atharva Ankolekar
|Ruled Out
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Donovan Ferreira
|Doubtful
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|Adam Milne
|Doubtful
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After missing out on the T20 World Cup 2026, the SRH captain is yet to recover from the lumbar bone stress injury.
As per the latest updates, Pat Cummins is expected to join the SRH IPL 2026 squad after a few initial matches.
The Australian pacer is also waiting to regain his match fitness after getting sidelined from the Ashes 2025 and the recently concluded T20 championship.
According to the latest news, the key speedster of RCB is expected to join the defending champions’ squad following a few initial matches.
Matheesha Pathirana had sustained a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign.
The Sri Lankan seamer will be a key overseas player for KKR in the IPL 2026 and he is expected to be fit for the upcoming season.
The KKR youngster was ruled out of the tournament after picking up a knee injury during India’s warm-up game before the mega ICC event.
Unfortunately, the 24-year-old will miss out on participating in the IPL 2026 due to his knee injury.
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