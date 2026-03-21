Akash Deep Injury Uncertainty Deepens KKR’s IPL 2026 Troubles.

Akash Deep injury is another major blow for KKR.

As if Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) didn’t have enough concerns already, Akash Deep injury means he might miss IPL 2026. KKR bought him for INR 1 crore at the auction.

A few reports, including a tweet from a RevSportz journalist, indicate that Akash is currently rehabbing at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru and might not be fit in time to participate in the tournament. His last competitive outing was in the Ranji Trophy against Jammu & Kashmir in February, where he sustained an injury, according to Sangbad Pratidin.

During his rehab, Akash Deep felt discomfort again and returned to CoE for further treatment, suggesting that the injury might be more severe than initially anticipated. Hence, KKR will need to wait for some time before getting clarity on his availability for the season from the CoE.

🚨 Akash Deep Injury Update



Akash Deep is yet to join the KKR camp after picking up an injury in his last Ranji match.



He felt discomfort again during rehab and has returned to CoE, Bengaluru for further treatment.



KKR may have to wait a few more days.



~ 📰Sangbad Pratidin pic.twitter.com/yj8WQQIx0J — Rokte Amar KKR (@Rokte_Amarr_KKR) March 21, 2026

His participation in IPL 2026 remains uncertain, with a strong possibility that he could miss part or even the entire season. Akash Deep injury comes as a massive blow for the Knight Riders, who are already without Harshit Rana and Mustafizur Rahman, and Matheesha Pathirana’s availability remains in doubt at the moment.

Why Akash Deep injury remains a big worry for KKR ahead of IPL 2026

Akash Deep is not a T20 specialist and doesn’t boast a great record either, but his availability will still be a big boost for KKR. He understands the conditions at Eden Gardens better than most other pacers in the setup, having played all his domestic cricket for Bengal.

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Deep would have been a handy new-ball operator since he gets some movement off the pitch and knows what lengths work well here for fast bowlers. His presence would have allowed KKR to use someone like Vaibhav Arora more in the back end of the innings, along with Pathirana, by frontloading his overs.

Additionally, they also need a pacer who can add some batting value and ease pressure on the main batters in Harshit Rana’s absence. Akash is a handy batter in the lower order who can whack pace in slog overs with a strong power game, should the need arise.

Even if he doesn’t play, KKR would want as many options available as possible since they are already thin on resources ahead of a fresh season. There’s no clarity on Akash Deep injury, but the franchise would want to have his services at least for some part of the tournament.

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