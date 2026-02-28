KKR Youngster Reveals Former Franchise Player as His Inspiration, Opens Up on Advice from Gautam Gambhir Before IPL 2026

The former KKR player had notched up 1,417 runs in 58 matches across four IPL seasons.

The IPL 2026 is just a month away, and the preparations have started for staging the 19th edition of the mega T20 league. Before the start of the tournament, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) youngster, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, has opened up on his role model and the suggestions that he received from the current Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Looks Up to Former KKR Player Shubman Gill

The KKR prodigy has revealed that he looks up to India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, who had spent the initial four years of his IPL career representing the franchise since making his debut in 2018.

“Shubman Gill is one of the best players in the world. I can just learn a lot from him as to how he goes about building his innings, and he gets so many big runs, and his hunger to get more and more runs. I can learn that from him,” he stated to ANI.

KKR had acquired the Mumbai youngster ahead of the IPL 2024, and he has proved to be a crucial top-order batter for the side, scoring 463 runs in 22 matches across two seasons. The 21-year-old also discussed how the KKR mentor Gambhir brought out the best from the squad two years back to claim their third title in the tournament’s history.

“He said just work as hard as you can, and we are going to win this season. His intensity was very good, and he was always talking about winning the tournament, which we ended up winning. I think we became better players because of it,” added Raghuvanshi.

ALSO READ:

KKR Aim to Revive Their Campaign in IPL 2026

After a memorable, victorious outing in the IPL 2024, the Knights have endured a disastrous run in the previous edition of the tournament. Entering the league as the defending champions, Ajinkya Rahane and Co. had succumbed to seven losses in 14 group-stage fixtures, finishing the season in eighth place.

But following a major overhaul in the mini auction, the franchise would be keen to script a stunning comeback in the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. However, multiple KKR players have gone through a lean patch of form in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, including their most expensive signing, Cameron Green, and Rachin Ravindra.

Moreover, a few injury concerns of Harshit Rana and Matheesha Pathirana would also keep the three-time winners worried over the strength of their pace attack. But amidst the setbacks, the fiery form of the New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen has been a huge positive for KKR, which have roped in the pair for INR 3.50 crore in the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.