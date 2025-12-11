LSG At IPL 2026 Auction: All You Need To Know — LSG Targets, LSG Squad, Remaining Purse, Auction Picks & Strategy

LSG will enter IPL 2026 auction with fourth highest purse money of INR 22.9 crores.

Lucknow Super Giants enter the IPL 2026 auction with some concerns due to the less supply vs demand dynamics of a mini auction. The potential LSG targets would focus on finding an in-form explosive finisher and strike spinner as they look to plug the gaps exposed during the IPL 2025 in their quest to lift the maiden title. The auction is set to be held on December 16.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 retention window, Lucknow Super Giants kept their batting core intact from the previous season, while releasing overseas finishers and several bowlers. They also made a couple of trades, roping in veteran pacer Mohammed Shami from Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, from the Mumbai Indians.

Here is all you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants at IPL 2026 auction, including LSG target players 2026, LSG remaining purse, and full squad.

LSG Squad For IPL 2026: Full Lucknow Super Giants Players List (Updated)

The full LSG Squad will be updated after the conclusion of the auction.

LSG Retained Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Check out the list of LSG retained players, including those traded in:

Rishabh Pant (c)

Abdul Samad

Ayush Badoni

Aiden Markram✈️

Mitchell Marsh✈️

Matthew Breetzke✈️

Nicholas Pooran✈️

Himmat Singh

Shahbaz Ahmed

Arshin Kulkarni

Mayank Yadav

Avesh Khan

Mohsin Khan

Digvesh Rathi

M Siddharth

Prince Yadav

Akash Singh

Mohammed Shami (traded in from Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Arjun Tendulkar (traded in from Mumbai Indians)

LSG Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

David Miller✈️

Ravi Bishnoi

Akash Deep

Aryan Juyal

Shamar Joseph✈️

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Shardul Thakur (Traded out to Mumbai Indians)

LSG targets will include multiple roles heading into the IPL 2026 auction. While they bolster their Indian pace contingent by acquisitions of Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar, there is still a need for a genuine overseas pacer, maybe a death over specialist, as the franchises recorded the worst economy rate last season among all teams. Following the departure of David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi, LSG targets players 2026 must have a designated finisher or middle-order batter and a wicket-taking leg-spinner to lead the spin attack, respectively. This can allow them more flexibility in every department.

LSG Remaining Purse and Slots For IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Purse – INR 22.95 crore

Slots – 6 (4 overseas)

What Lucknow Super Giants Need at Auction

The LSG Targets at IPL 2026 auction could include –

Overseas Finisher

Overseas All-Rounder

2 Overseas Pacer

Indian Leg-spinner

Domestic Middle-Order Batter

LSG Target Players 2026

Here, you can check out the potential areas to address for LSG target players 2026.

Lucknow Super Giants Look for Overseas Finisher Options to Fill David Miller Gap

The franchise is desperately seeking a couple of overseas finisher options to address their issues for the next season.

2 Spinners LSG Could Target To Cover Ravi Bishnoi Vacancy At IPL 2026 Auction

LSG target players 2026 list could feature a couple of strike spinners, who provide control and wickets in the middle overs.

Predicted LSG Playing XI for IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants can try several different combinations if they find a quality all-rounder at the IPL 2026. Here’s how the LSG best XI could look:

Mitchell Marsh✈️

Aiden Markram✈️

Nicholas Pooran✈️

Rishabh Pant (C & WK)

Ayush Badoni

X

Abdul Samad

X

X

Mohammed Shami

Mohsin Khan

Digvesh Rathi (Impact Player)

LSG Auction Strategy: Key Takeaways

Despite having retained 17 players and trading in two players, the franchise boasts the fourth-highest purse of INR 22.9 crore. They can make some standout signings at the IPL 2026 auction. They boast a strong core of Indian pacers, including Shami, who adds experience to the attack, and the potential inclusion of overseas pacers and a wicket-taking spinner would add further depth to their bowling attack. The LSG target players 2026 strategy will be to sign proven overseas players to finish the innings with the bat, a bowling all-rounder and a pacer alongside one quality domestic spinner.

