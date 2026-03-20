Why Blessing Muzarabani Might Not Be Effective for KKR in IPL 2026.

Blessing Muzarabani came in as a replacement player in IPL 2026.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have several injury and availability concerns ahead of IPL 2026. They have already announced a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, bringing in Blessing Muzarabani after his success at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Muzarabani is a lanky pacer who bowls with a high release point and generates extra bounce at a decent pace. He took 13 wickets at an average of 14.46 and an economy rate of 7.88 in six innings, including a best of 4/17.

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While Blessing has made a significant rise and shown tremendous recent form, Aakash Chopra has his concerns regarding the pacer’s credentials on Indian surfaces. On his YouTube channel, Aakash exclaimed that the Zimbabwe pacer bowls lengths that might not be effective in India, especially in slog overs, and he can be expensive at KKR.

“Although Blessing Muzarabani had an excellent World Cup, I am not very hopeful about him replicating that performance in the IPL. The length at which he bowls mostly and the kind of wickets that are there in India, I am not 100 per cent certain. That length doesn’t work at all at the death.”

Why Blessing Muzarabani will face a big challenge at KKR in IPL 2026

Aakash Chopra has made a valid point about Blessing Muzarabani’s credentials on flat surfaces, which was also an issue at the T20 World Cup 2026. While he bowled well in Sri Lanka, Muzarabani was not as effective in the Super 8 stage in India.

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He took nine wickets at an average of 7.88 and an economy rate of 5.91 in three group-stage games in Sri Lankan conditions. However, the lanky pacer could only grab four wickets at 29.25 runs apiece and went for 9.88 runs per over in India.

Those decks were not out-and-out flat, with something for bowlers, but in IPL, Blessing Muzarabani will bowl on surfaces that hardly give any room for error. KKR will need him to bowl in death overs since Harshit Rana is unavailable, and the Zimbabwe speedster can leak a lot of runs.

He has the attributes, but his natural lengths and reliance on movement off the deck will backfire in IPL, since adjusting to those pitches can be tricky for someone who has played most of his career on slow and low decks. A lot will depend on how quickly he adapts to these conditions, and he must bowl a lot more variations with varied lengths to remain effective in IPL 2026.

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