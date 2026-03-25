With Shreyas Iyer’s Guidance, Punjab Kings New Recruit Set To Play Glenn Maxwell Role in IPL 2026

Punjab Kings will expect a big role from him.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Cooper Connolly has revealed his admiration for Shreyas Iyer, who was impressed with Connolly’s skills. During Australia A tour to India last year, Connolly had a 25-minute chat with the PBKS captain at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where he tried to learn how to face spin and build his game further.

The chat worked for the Australian all-rounder, who notched up a magnificent 70 later in the game and was picked at the IPL 2026 auction. In an interview with The Times of India, Connolly said he looks forward to picking Iyer’s brain and learning how to adapt to Indian conditions at Punjab Kings.

“Luckily, he was there, and we had a good conversation. It was all about cricket. Look, he’s a world-class player. I love watching him bat. It just looks so easy. So it would be nice to pick his brain, understand him a bit, see how he goes about batting in Indian conditions, and put into practice what I can for my game in India. I’m just looking forward to learning from him.”

There is a possibility that Shreyas Iyer suggested PBKS buy him at the auction, having seen him from close quarters in Lucknow. Connolly’s superior skills with the bat and ball have been palpable since his early career, and he couldn’t have found a better time to play in IPL, as he looks to evolve as a player.

Cooper Connolly set to play Glenn Maxwell’s role for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026

Before the IPL 2026 auction, Punjab Kings parted ways with their premium spin-bowling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and needed someone with similar attributes. They bought Cooper Connolly for INR 3 crore to plug a crucial gap and give themselves more options to work with.

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Connolly will likely bat in the middle order and act as a floater by batting anywhere from No.3 to 6 based on the situation and opposition matchups. A notable feature has been his ability to remain calm and take his team in crunch situations, something he also showcased against India last year.

With the ball, the 22-year-old has improved massively and was a genuine wicket-taker for Perth Scorchers in BBL 2025/26. He grabbed 15 wickets at 14.93 runs apiece in 12 innings and bowled in the powerplay and middle overs.

Oh YES, Cooper Connolly!



Two in two balls, and Joe Clarke falls for a golden duck. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/vQL6zcs5V1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 17, 2026

His improved bowling credentials make him more than a matchup spinner, and exposure in IPL 2026 will help him rise further on flat decks. No other player in the team brings a skill set like Cooper Connolly, and he might get consistent chances in IPL 2026.

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