The Hundred Men 2026 Auction: Final Full List of Players Sold, Updated Squads and Highest Bids

The Hundred Men 2026 Auction took place today (March 12), which is the first-ever auction in the history of the tournament. While a total of 247 stars were expected to go under the hammer, five players had withdrawn their names taking the tally to 242. The players who did not participate are – Shaheen Afridi, Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, AM Ghazanfar and Peter Siddle.

Let’s check out how the eight teams of the tournament have stacked up before The Hundred 2026.

Updated Squads After The Hundred Women 2026 Auction

Southern Brave

Retained/Direct signings – Jamie Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tristan Stubbs, Jofra Archer

Auction buys – Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Miller, Luke Wood, Ben McKinney, Thomas Rew, Michael Pepper, Tom Abell, Dan Worrall, Caleb Falconer, Nikhail Chaudhary

Trent Rockets

Retained/Direct signings – Tim David, Ben Duckett, Mitchell Santner, Tom Banton

Auction buys – Finn Allen, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, David Payne, Dan Mousley, Matt Henry, Sam Billings, Aneurin Donald, Ben Mayes, Danny Briggs, Louis Kimber, Brad Currie

MI London

Retained/Direct signings – Will Jacks, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran

Auction buys – Trent Boult, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, James Vince, Sherfane Rutherford, Richard Gleeson, Ollie Pope, Olly Stone, Ollie Sykes, Callum Parkinson, Jason Roy

London Spirit

Retained/Direct signings – Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Adam Zampa, Jamie Overton

Auction buys – Jonny Bairstow, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, James Coles, Mason Crane, Adam Milne, David Willey, Adam Hose, Tymal Mills, James Rew, Matt Fisher

Welsh Fire

Retained/Direct signings – Marco Jansen, Phil Salt, Rachin Ravindra, Chris Woakes

Auction buys – Jordan Cox, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Ben Kellaway, Lockie Ferguson, Asa Tribe, Tom Aspinwall, Matt Short, Sam Cook, Jaffer Chohan

Birmingham Phoenix

Retained/Direct signings – Rehan Ahmed, Donovan Ferreira, Mitchell Owen, Jacob Bethell

Auction buys -Joe Clarke, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Tariq, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Scott Currie, Laurie Evans, Chris Wood, Ethan Brookes, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Leeds

Retained/Direct signings – Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse

Auction buys – Abrar Ahmed, Benny Howell, Daniel Lawrence, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Tom Alsop, Zak Crawley, Ryan Rickelton, Liam Patterson-White, Ed Barnard, Reece Topley

Manchester Super Giants

Retained/Direct signings – Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Dawson

Auction buys – Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Leus du Plooy, Tom Hartley, Aiden Markram, Josh Tongue, Tim Seifert, Tom Moores, Max Holden, Tawanda Muyeye, George Scrimshaw, Paul Walter

ALSO READ:

The Hundred Men 2026 Auction: Highest Buys

James Coles – £390,000 (London Spirit) Jordan Cox – £300,000 (Welsh Fire) Tom Curran– £260,000 (MI London) Adil Rashid – £250,000 (Southern Brave) Joe Root– £240,000 (Welsh Fire)

Uncapped England all-rounder James Coles became the most expensive signing in the first-ever The Hundred 2026 Auction Men after being acquired by London Spirit. On the other hand, Proteas batter Aiden Markram became the highest-paid overseas player in The Hundred Men 2026 Auction as he joined the Manchester Super Giants for £200k .

ALSO READ:

FAQs on The Hundred Men 2026 Auction

Who is the most expensive player in The Hundred Men 2026 Auction?

James Coles is the most expensive player of The Hundred Men 2026 Auction.

How many players were in The Hundred Men 2026 Auction?

A total of 242 players went under the hammer in The Hundred Men 2026 Auction.

What is the squad size and composition rule in Hundred Men 2026 Auction?

All eight franchises of the tournament can acquire a minimum of 14 players with a maximum of 16 across their men’s and women’s squads.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.