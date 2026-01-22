Dewald Brevis Latest Addition to Growing List of Injury Concerns for South Africa Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa big-hitter Dewald Brevis is the latest name to be added the country’s growing list of injury concerns ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The Proteas management have already announced replacements for Tony de Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira, who were ruled out due to a hamstring and shoulder injury respectively, in Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs.

Nevertheless, there still remains doubt over the availability of David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and now Brevis, all of whom picked up injuries in the ongoing SA20 2026 season.

Dewald Brevis suffered an injury to his finger while fielding during the SA20 2026 Qualifier 1 match last night (January 21) between Pretoria Capitals (PC) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC). While he had to leave the field after being hit on the hand, the PC batter later returned to slam a matchwinning unbeaten 38-ball 75* to help his side book a berth in the summit clash of the tournament.

Will Dewald Brevis play T20 World Cup 2026?

Despite the big knock, Brevis’ injury still remains a concern and he had to go for scans earlier today, which puts his availability for the ICC event in doubt currently. A final call can be taken after carefully going through the reports when they are out.

As for Miller and Ngidi, Rubin Hermann is expected to be the replacement in T20 World Cup 2026 for Miller after already filling his void in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies while the pacer is still expected to be fit in time for the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

