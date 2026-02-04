He scored the most runs for South Africa post T20 World Cup 2024.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the South Africa squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 to be played in India and Sri Lanka, starting next week. While some selections were expected, it raised questions like why is Reeza Hendricks not playing for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026. The reason is mainly the poor strike rate and form in the recent SA20 2026 season.

Thus, despite being South Africa’s top T20I batter since the T20 World Cup 2024, Hendricks was left off the squad as team management backed aggressive and fearless batters, who score runs at a higher strike rate.

Why is Reeza Hendricks not playing for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026?

New players like all-rounder Jason Smith and fast bowler Kwena Maphaka featured in the squad despite not playing many games, which brings us to the question of why is Reeza Hendricks not playing for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026.

The absence of the 36-year-old is indeed surprising given his strong performance at the international level. Since the T20 World Cup 2024, he has scored 562 runs in 22 T20Is, the most among all South African batters in that time. Reeza Hendricks held an average of 25.54, including one century and three fifties. His last T20I was against India on December 19, 2025, during South Africa’s tour of India.

However, his runs and average don’t tell the whole story. The strike rate of 129.49 during that period did not meet the pace at which T20I cricket is being played currently, especially on batting-friendly pitches in India. Except for Jason Smith, who has only played three T20Is, all selected batters have better strike rates.

This trend continued into the SA20 2025–26 season as he maintained high averages but failed to improve his strike rate. Hendricks amassed 249 runs with a solid average of 49.80, but his strike rate of 123.26 raised concerns.

South Africa Prioritise Aggressive Batting Approach

In contrast, players chosen over him showed both consistency and aggression. Thus, justifying why is Reeza Hendricks not playing for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026.

After Quinton de Kock’s return from retirement, he endured a fantastic SA20 season, topping the run charts with 390 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 148.85. Additionally, his vast IPL experience and strong performance in the T20I series against India in December, where he top-scored for his team, further strengthened his position.

Ryan Rickelton, the third opener option, also made a strong case for his place in the T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander scored 337 runs in nine SA20 innings with an average of 42.12 and a strike rate of 156.01, including two centuries, highlighting his ability to tear down any bowling attack. His IPL 2025 experience will further help him to turn the tables and make an impact for his side.

Captain Aiden Markram will lead the side and may open the innings with Quinton de Kock. He scored 309 runs in the SA20 season at a strike rate of 152.97. He has been South Africa’s third-highest run-scorer in T20Is since the World Cup 2024, with 422 runs at a strike rate of 151.25.

