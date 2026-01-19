Australia Announce T20I Squad for Pakistan Series.

Australia have announced their squad for the T20I series against Pakistan. This will serve as an ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia name strong squad for Pakistan series

Mitchell Marsh will again lead again, with several big names, including Travis Head and Cameron Green, also part of the squad. They have also rewarded solid BBL performers like Matt Renshaw and Jack Edwards.

However, the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are still absent. They will directly play in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Australia squad for Pakistan T20Is

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short, Marcus Stonis, Adam Zampa

