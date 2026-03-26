3 Players RCB Can Sign As Nuwan Thushara Replacement for IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are heading into the IPL 2026 with multiple concerns. The reigning champions have suffered yet another blow as they need to find a Nuwan Thushara replacement. The Sri Lankan pacer was part of their title-winning campaign last year but is set to miss this season.

Thushara was one of the backup pacers in the RCB IPL 2026 squad, and could have gotten some gametime with Josh Hazlewood poised to miss a few games. But Sri Lanka Cricket denied the No objection certificate (NOC) after he failed to prove his fitness.

Potential Nuwan Thushara Replacement RCB Can Sign for IPL 2026

The Royal Challengers have Jacob Duffy in the squad, who is expected to take Hazlewood’s role in his absence. However, the franchise will need to get another overseas seamer as a cover. Here are three players they can look at as the Nuwan Thushara replacement.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee has previously played for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, and has IPL experience. He could be a decent option amongst the available players from the registered list.

The South African speedster did well in the recently concluded NZ vs SA T20I series. He took eight wickets from five games at an excellent economy of 6.21. He has form on his side, has good pace, and height. Things that RCB would like to have in their arsenal.

Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue does not have any IPL experience nor has he made a debut in international T20s for England. But he could be a great signing for RCB for multiple reasons. He has a higher release point, can move the ball both ways, matching the role requirement the franchise has.

Tongue was impressive in The Hundred last year, where he claimed 14 wickets from just six games at an economy of 8.08, striking nearly every eighth ball. He had an impressive Ashes campaign as well, and received a T20I call-up on potential. There’s value in investing in him.

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Ottneil Baartman

Ottneil Baartman can also be a pretty decent Nuwan Thushara replacement for this season. The Proteas pacer has not played a game in the IPL but has enough experience around the globe.

Baartman did well against New Zealand recently, snaring seven wickets in four games at an economy of 7.73. Baartman has pace and good variations up his sleeve, making him an appealing option to have in the squad.

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