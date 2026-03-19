3 Players Who Could Be Nathan Ellis Replacement for CSK in IPL 2026.

CSK will need to find a suitable replacement for Nathan Ellis.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a massive blow, with Nathan Ellis ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. Now, they will need to find Nathan Ellis replacement.

He was their premium overseas pacer who would have bowled all tough overs for the franchise, but his absence leaves CSK vulnerable. They have a few pacers to choose from, and the idea will be to have someone who can bowl across phases.

Who could be Nathan Ellis replacement for CSK in IPL 2026?

We look at three pacers who could be Nathan Ellis replacement for CSK in IPL 2026.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee is among the best replacement options at the moment. After recovering from the injury, the Proteas pacer has bowled reasonably well and recently showed tremendous skills in the opening T20I against New Zealand.

Who made Gerald 'Karate Kid' Coetzee angry? 😡 At least Jonny Bairstow sees the funny side 😂#BetwaySA20 #SECvDSG #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/qrG1FZPkdM — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 11, 2026

He can move the new ball if there’s some early assistance and has the pace to act as an enforcer in the middle overs, with his natural lengths being short. Coetzee can have control issues at times, but his recent improvements and skills make him a punt worth taking.

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Riley Meredith

Among the most improved T20 bowlers in the last year or so, Riley Meredith brings genuine pace and can break the game on flat decks. Since 2025, he has 70 wickets at an average of 19.27 and an economy rate of 8.78 in 43 innings, including three four-wicket hauls.

Express pace in the Big Bash 🔥



Riley Meredith was bowling seriously quick last night! Here's the best of his spell where he got to 152.1km/h. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/PxHkvOOtgr — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2025

Meredith is a genuine enforcer whose new-ball value has risen tremendously lately and can also be a solid death-over option. If he plays, CSK’s middle overs will be sorted with Noor Ahmad, and Meredith could trouble most Indian batters with his pace.

Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue has control issues and can often bowl wayward lines, but he has skills that few other pacers bring. He generates an awkward angle with a wider release and can generate seam movement, making him a solid Nathan Ellis replacement for this season.

Josh Tongue gets his first call-up to the England T20 squad 👏



He already has some bragging rights over his new teammates 😉#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/IWjZKFdeso — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) August 16, 2023

Additionally, he has a knack for picking wickets and can operate effectively at least in the powerplay and middle overs. Tongue hasn’t played enough T20s, but 29 wickets at 19.03 runs apiece show his value in terms of making consistent inroads.

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