‘Riding His Luck’ – Former CSK Batter’s Blunt Take On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ahead of IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a big IPL 2025.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa has made a strong remark on the young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026. Sooryavanshi had a breakthrough IPL 2025, from where he continued performing everywhere and has stamped his authority in a short time.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Water Pipe With Massive Hit Ahead of IPL 2026 [WATCH]

However, Uthappa feels that the 14-year-old has been riding his luck and might face issues against quality bowling attacks in the upcoming season. On Star Sports, the former CSK batter didn’t shy from giving Vaibhav a stern warning.

“I have been keenly observing every game Vaibhav is playing over the last 12 months. He is phenomenal. But if you are going to watch him bat, I feel he is riding his luck a little bit. And when the standard gets a little bit higher, a little tougher, and people now know where to bowl to him. The novelty has worn off. I think that right now he is riding that luck a little bit, which is fine. I think this season will be educational for him and will serve him in the long run. He will still score runs, but I don’t think he will be all that he was last year.”

This is not the first time experts and viewers have cautioned Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Given the way he bats, the southpaw takes a lot of risk due to his high-intent batting, resulting in a lot of false shots that can go either way on a given day.

How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will face a massive challenge in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was an unknown factor in IPL 2025 and continued with it for most of last year across tournaments. However, a lot of footage and data are now available for the opponents to study him, and they will come with set plans to keep him quiet in IPL 2026.

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Almost every team has quality bowlers who will test Vaibhav’s skills in unknown and weaker territories throughout the season. So, Uthappa’s warning remains a valid point, even though it seems a bit harsh at the moment, given the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter has scored runs almost everywhere.

Look at some of the best knocks by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi:

So, Vaibhav must bring his best game and keep evolving to remain relevant and get closer to that India debut. If he aces IPL 2026, the southpaw will definitely be in the white-ball setup since his superior talent is already tempting and rare.

No fear and pressure 🙅‍

Just pure finesse 😎



Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a scintillating fifty in the chase 🔥



Updates ▶ https://t.co/hKuQlLxjIZ #TATAIPL | #CSKvRR | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/YUsYYeCQC0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2025

However, his immediate focus will be on the upcoming IPL season, where he will open with Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rajasthan Royals. The spotlight will be harsher on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has a golden chance to shut the critics and prove his credentials as a batter.

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