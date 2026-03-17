Cameron Green Vents Frustration at Reporter When Questioned About Poor Form Ahead of IPL 2026.

Cameron Green sounded frustrated in the latest media intercation.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green had an awkward exchange with one of the cricket reporters from The Sydney Morning Herald during the Sheffield Shield fixture in Sydney. After completing a timely ton on Day 3, Green initially refused to give an interview but eventually agreed to a quick 10-minute talk, with questions limited to the Sheffield Shield, as the report by the same publication confirms.

The chat started with the reporter Tom Decent asking about his feelings after getting a century after a long time, to which the all-rounder responded positively. However, the conversation soon took an abrupt turn when a question about his recent failures followed, and Green couldn’t take it lightly.

“I’m not answering that question,” Green replied. “Next question.”

When the reporter said Green not to stress if he doesn’t want to chat, he walked off, saying, “Waste of time”. After Tom pointed out the long wait to speak with him, he unexpectedly returned, visibly emotional, and questioned the intent behind the questioning.

Western Australia assistant coach Beau Casson had to intervene, and he apologised to the reporter for his player’s uncalled behaviour. Cameron Green’s frustration stems from a rather poor run of form: he endured a disappointing The Ashes 2025, faced criticism for questioning Usman Tariq’s action, and followed it up with a poor T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

Cameron Green looks to redeem himself at KKR in IPL 2026

After a disappointing run in international cricket, Cameron Green has been under scrutiny, and his spot in Australia’s Test and T20I sides is uncertain. However, all that can change quickly with a terrific IPL 2026 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who bought him for a whopping INR 25.20 crore at the auction.

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Green gets into a team where he will get to bat in his preferred batting spot in the top order, likely at No.3. Most of his T20 success has come in this role, including a brilliant debut season with the Mumbai Indians in 2023.

As a bowler, his role will also be significant at KKR after the unfortunate injuries to Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, and Matheesha Pathirana, whose availability might be limited due to a calf strain. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman won’t participate due to political tensions, and his replacement, Blessing Muzarabani, remains inexperienced on flat IPL decks.

KKR don’t have many quality pacers left, and Green’s ability to hit the deck and bowl hard lengths will be required extensively. Before all that, he might need to clear his mind and get into the right headspace if his latest media interaction is anything to go by.

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